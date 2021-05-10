New camping and entertainment complex coming to southern Utah

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A popular camping and entertainment complex is coming to Utah.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts has signed its first Utah franchise agreement with Scott Nielson, founder of Nielson RV, to bring the family camping and entertainment brand to Hurricane.

Nielson recently sold the dealership’s three locations to Camping World and is now focusing on Jellystone Park. There are currently more than 75 Jellystone Park locations in the U.S. and Canada that feature pools, water slides, splashgrounds, jumping pillows, wagon rides, foam parties, and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters.

Campers can choose from a variety of camping and glamping accommodations.

First announced as Glampers Inn RV Resort, the 52-acre development will be known as Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort at Hurricane Sand Hallow. A release sent to ABC4 will feature the full array of Jellystone Park attractions and activities.

Families will also be able to enjoy the nearby Hanalei Bay Water Park, as well as boat, ATV, and dune buggy rentals.

Construction is expected to begin later this spring, with the first luxury cabins and RV sites expected to be available this fall.

“Partnering with Jellystone Park was an easy decision because no other brand is focused on the rapidly growing family camping and glamping market,” Nielson says. “Jellystone Park provides new franchisees with all of the marketing, activities, branding and merchandise needed to get up and running quickly, and everybody loves Yogi Bear, especially kids.”

The new Jellystone Park will be found off I-15, two hours north of Las Vegas and four hours south of Salt Lake City, adjacent to Sand Hollow State Park and Reservoir. Nearby Zion National Park is just 30 minutes away with other state parks, golf courses, and hiking and biking trails are also nearby.

“We are thrilled to have Scott and his team developing this new park,” says Jim Westover, vice president of Product Development & Sales for Leisure Systems, Inc., which franchises Jellystone Park. “Scott has a great track record of building extremely successful businesses that are very customer-focused.”

According to Westover, recent research conducted for Jellystone Park found families in the Western U.S. are more likely to go camping or glamping than those in other regions.

“There is great demand among families for new and better camping options in the West, and we are fortunate to have territories still available to investors looking to seize this opportunity.”

The Hurricane location will be the fourth new Jellystone Park to open in 2021. There are two locations in Colorado and another in California, but the vast majority of U.S. locations are on the eastern half of the country.