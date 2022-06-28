UTAH (ABC4) – Grab your camping gear, Utahns!

A brand new campground has opened at Gunlock State Park.

The southern Utah campground features 30 standard sites, giving plenty of room for tents, RVs and trailers alike.

Before, the state park’s previous campgrounds only offered access to five campsites which only provided vault toilets and no potable water.

This campground is a major upgrade in comparison.

Now, the Department of Natural Resources says the campsite will offer new hookups for drinking water, fire pits, picnic tables and a restroom building with access to private showers and flush toilets.

“The beauty of Gunlock is in the memories you can create here with your family and friends,” said Gunlock State Park Manger Jon Allred in his remarks. “This campground is more than just sites, pedestals, water, sewer, and things—it’s memories! And for generations to come, people will talk about coming to Gunlock and camping.”

Reserving a spot for the campground is easy. Just click here!

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was also held for the grand opening of the campground on June 8.

Courtesy of Utah DNR

To watch highlights from the ribbon-cutting ceremony, click here.