New brisket bagel breakfast sandwich coming to Einstein Bros.

(ABC4) – Breakfast fans – you have a new option courtesy of Einstein Bros. Bagels.

The company’s new Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich will be available for a limited time starting on February 25.

The Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich is featured on the all-new, fresh-baked and cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Gourmet Bagel.

“If you’ve never experienced brisket with eggs, there is a first time for everything,” says Chad

Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “Our brisket is slow-smoked

for 10 to 12 hours and lightly rubbed with a blend of classic Texas spices. This sandwich won’t

disappoint meat lovers looking for a hearty breakfast.”

The new sandwich will be available at participating locations, starting on Feb. 25, excluding license stores inside colleges, airports, hotels, and hospitals.