Bipartisan legislation to create Bears Ears advisory committee unveiled

This May 8, 2017, file photo, shows Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. The U.S. government implemented final management plans Thursday for two national monuments in Utah that President Donald Trump downsized. The plans ensure lands previously off-limits to energy development will be open to mining and drilling despite pending lawsuits by conservation, tribal and paleontology groups challenging the constitutionality of the president's action.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two Utah lawmakers are unveiling a new bipartisan bill, Monday.

On February 7, Representative Phil Lyman (R-Blanding) and Representative Doug Owens (D-Salt Lake City) held a joint press conference to introduce bipartisan legislation they are co-sponsoring to establish a committee to establish a Bears Ears Visitors Center.

The Bears Ears Visitors Center Advisory Committee would study a new visitors center as a means to enhance the area’s cultural and historical significance as well as better manage increasing visitation. It also aims to better understand and control the growing impact of outdoor recreation and tourism in and around Bears Ears.

Bears Ears National Monument includes red rock, juniper forests, a high plateau, and an abundance of early human and Native American historical artifacts. The Navajo Nation, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Hopi Nation, and other tribes are extremely tied to this land.

Since its creation in 2016, Bears Ears has been the subject of litigation and political debate.

“The legislation does not express support for or opposition to the creation of Bears Ears National Monument, nor does it address its ongoing boundary dispute,” a Monday release says. “While co-sponsors Rep. Lyman and Rep. Owens maintain opposing personal positions on these questions, they have found common ground from which they can serve their constituents and the interests of all Utahns.”

“The creation of Bears Ears National Monument, which I support, continues to dramatically impact the ability to protect and preserve cultural and historical artifacts as well as demand for infrastructure and other resources,” says Rep. Owens.

“The culture and history of the tribes is very near and dear to me, as it should be to all Americans and to all Utahns,” says Rep. Phil Lyman, who remains opposed to the creation of Bears Ears.

Responding to the legislation, Utah Diné Bikéyah Executive Director Woody Lee stated, “Utah Diné Bikéyah welcomes this bipartisan proposal by Utah legislators to establish a Bears Ears Visitors Center Advisory Committee on which the five voting members will be representatives chosen by the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Navajo Nation, Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah Ouray, Hopi Nation, and Zuni Tribe. We look forward to working with legislators, Tribal leaders, and stakeholders on this important effort.”

In January 2021, President Biden signed executive orders undoing some of the previous administration’s policies. One of those was an executive order to review the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments.

Utah’s congressional delegation Senators Mike Lee (R-UT) and Mitt Romney (R-UT), Representatives Chris Stewart (R-UT), John Curtis (R-UT), Burgess Owens (R-UT), and Blake Moore (R-UT), as well as state officials Governor Spencer Cox, Attorney General Sean Reyes, Senate President Stuart Adams, and Speaker of the House Brad Wilson, have put out a statement opposing the order.

“For over 25 years, Utah has been the center of controversial and divisive unilateral national monument decisions. Roughly two-thirds of our backyard belongs to the federal government, which has meant land management actions have often been done to us rather than with us. A review in name only with predetermined results, which ultimately leads to a unilateral executive order enlarging the monuments’ boundaries, will not solve the root of the problem and will only deepen divisions in this country.

We share a sincere desire to find a collaborative, broadly supported solution to the political football of national monuments in Utah, specifically Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments. It is imperative that President Biden bring the State of Utah to the table and work with state and local elected leaders toward a consensus product, including a permanent solution approved by Congress.

President Biden championed a message of unity during his campaign, and we stand ready to work across party lines towards a permanent solution.”

Native American tribal groups also opposed the downsizing calling the areas “a living and vital place where ancestors passed from one world to the next, often leaving their mark in petroglyphs or painted handprints, and where modern-day tribal members can still visit them.”

If established, the Bears Ears Visitors Center Advisory Committee will report its findings and recommendations to the Legislature’s Economic Development and Workforce Services Interim Committee in November 2021.