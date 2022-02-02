New bill could make parking more accessible for wheelchair users if signed into law

DRAPER, Ut. (ABC4) – “I was shot as a teenager in the late 70’s. My friend accidentally shot me and I went from being on my feet, and all of the sudden I’m in a wheelchair,” says Mike Schlappi, a four time Paralympic Medalist and coach for the Wheelin’ Jazz, has been in a wheelchair for decades, and knows first hand how difficult it can be for wheelchair users to find wheelchair accessible parking spots. Especially when disabled parking spots are taken. “I would go out and try to park in a regular stall and I quickly realized I needed that extra few feet,” says Schlappi.

Disabled parking spots are not only closer to the entrance of the building, they also have space around them, making it easier for people to get wheelchairs in and out of vehicles.

“As these folks would park in these handicap spots, and they had handicap plaques and their doctors would give them to them or whatever, probably the majority I would see were now on their feet,” says Schlappi.

HB213, inspired by Schlappi, would designate some accessible parking spaces as solely for wheelchair users and make current van accessible parking spaces into van only parking spaces, or wheel chair only spaces.

“The way the bill is written, one out of six spaces would need to be designated for wheelchairs, but that still leaves five out of six places for those that have other types of disabilities,” says Rep. Jeffrey Stenquist, who sponsored the bill. Rep. Stenquist says the goal of the bill is to help make parking accessible to wheelchair users while also respecting the needs of people with other disabilities.

“It’s not about more handicapped stalls, it’s not about more, it’s about trying to make sure some of the stalls up front are for folks in wheelchairs,” says Schlappi.