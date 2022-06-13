American Fork, Utah (ABC4) – A new bank has opened in Utah. KeyBank has selected American Fork for its first new branch in the western half of the US in more than 10 years.

The new, full-service bank branch is located at 717 West Main Street in American Fork, immediately off Exit 278 right off I-15. Construction was completed in April and doors opened to the public on May 9. Grand opening festivities are as follows:

-Friday, June 17 (11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.): Local business owners and community members are welcome to stop by and meet the team. Ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Real Salt Lake player, Justen Glad, will be on site from 1pm-2pm.

-Saturday, June 18 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.): Family friendly activities with food trucks, giveaways, prizes, fun for the kids and much more. Former Real Salt Lake player, Nick Rimando, will be on site from 11am-12pm.

“We are excited about the opportunity this new branch provides for us to become an integral part of the American Fork community,” said Drew Yergensen, KeyBank Utah market president and commercial banking leader. “This new location highlights Key’s investment in the West and represents the potential KeyBank sees in Utah. We look forward to meeting and working more closely with our new neighbors, clients and community partners in American Fork.”

KeyBank has a regional headquarters in Salt Lake City.