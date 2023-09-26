SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has made another arrest in an ongoing investigation involving gang members and recent shootings throughout the city. Bringing the total number of weapons seized to 13 and over $380,000 dollars in cash and drugs.

The SLCPD Gang Unit arrested 18-year-old Jovanny Valdiviez, Wednesday, Sept. 20, on charges of being in possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Officers seized a total of five firearms, drugs, and cash during the arrest of Valdiviez.

Valdiviez is the ninth person arrested in connection with this investigation. SLCPD arrested 8 others in early September and seized 8 guns and $350,000 worth of THC products and cash. Detectives have identified the gang as being connected to approximately 15 shootings in Salt Lake City and several additional shootings throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

“I would like to recognize our Gang Unit for their dedication to aggressively investigating this large-scale drug trafficking operation,” said Chief Mike Brown. “The alleged criminal activity in this case has cast a shadow over our community. We know this criminal activity, as alleged, is directly linked to violent crime. The collaboration between our detectives and prosecutors working this case underscores our shared commitment to safeguarding the well-being of our community members.”