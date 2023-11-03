SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — New allegations have come to light in a recent legal filing against Tim Ballard regarding accusations of sexual misconduct. An amended complaint claims he reportedly had a closer relationship with Attorney General Sean Reyes and the LDS Church than was previously believed.

Last month, Tim Ballard — former CEO and founder of the anti-sex-trafficking nonprofit Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R) — was involved in a lawsuit issued by the attorneys of five women who allege he manipulated and sexually assaulted them while under the guise of fighting human trafficking. A second lawsuit was filed days later representing a married couple with similar complaints.

The amended complaint was filed by attorney Suzette Rasmussen and her colleagues who allegedly claimed Reyes worked with O.U.R. to preempt fraud accusations against Ballard and intimidate those who filed them.

In addition, the filing also reportedly claims that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided O.U.R. with tithing records in order to assist the non-profit in targeting wealthy donors of the LDS faith.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Included in new exhibits and facts were allegations that Glenn Beck, acting as a friend and business partner, had reached out to high-ranking members of the LDS Church, Attorney General Reyes, and Senator Mike Lee seeking advice and direction following the media reports that the Church had denounced any connection to, or support for Tim Ballard and his practices calling them “morally unacceptable.”

The amendment also brought to light a letter from attorney Brent A. Andrewsen, representing Ballard, to the Attorney General’s Office seeking retribution and investigation of Davis County District Attorney Troy Rawlings and his investigation into Tim Ballard and O.U.R. amid previous complaints made in 2020.

ABC4 has reached out to Senator Mike Lee’s office, Attorney General Reyes and the LDS Church for comments. At the time of publication, none have responded to the inquiry.