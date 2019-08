SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – FanX: Salt Lake Comic Convention is still a few months away, but they’re already getting fans excited with this announcement: Matthew Lewis, the actor best known for playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film franchise is on the celebrity guest list.

FanX Fall Salt Lake Comic Convention is scheduled for September 5-7 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

For more information, visit fanxsaltlake.com.