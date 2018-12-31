Nephi police looking for whoever is responsible for broken windows
NEPHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nephi City Police are asking for assistance in identifying those responsible for damaging four windows at local businesses.
Early Sunday morning sometime between 5 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. near 350 North Main Street two windows were completely destroyed and two others were damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nephi City Police at 435-623-1626.
