Nephi police looking for whoever is responsible for broken windows

NEPHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nephi City Police are asking for assistance in identifying those responsible for damaging four windows at local businesses.

Early Sunday morning sometime between 5 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. near 350 North Main Street two windows were completely destroyed and two others were damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nephi City Police at 435-623-1626.