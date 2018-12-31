Local News

Nephi police looking for whoever is responsible for broken windows

By:

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 06:16 PM MST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 06:16 PM MST

Nephi police looking for whoever is responsible for broken windows

NEPHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nephi City Police are asking for assistance in identifying those responsible for damaging four windows at local businesses.

Early Sunday morning sometime between 5 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. near 350 North Main Street two windows were completely destroyed and two others were damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nephi City Police at 435-623-1626.

 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected