‘Neko was not in a gang’: Family remembers shooting victim

'His life was cut way too short.'

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are still looking for the suspect vehicle in a fatal shooting Sunday.

Neko Jardine was shot and killed near 5600 West and 4300 South at a house party he was attending.

“He just spread love everywhere he went,” said cousin Stefie Munk.

She says Jardine was a standout football player for Kearns High School and had recently graduated.

“Neko was not in a gang, he did not do drugs, he did not drink alcohol — he was not involved in all of that. So, we just want people to know who he really was,” said Munk.

On Sunday, police say two vehicles showed up outside a West Valley home just after midnight. Some kind of altercation ensued.

From the vehicles, police say, came numerous shots.

“He was trying to stop the fight, like — we’re not fighting. and that’s the kind of kid he was,” said Munk.

Police have released surveillance imagery showing a possible suspect vehicle.

“My cousin is dead. Please, somebody — please say something. Please come forward,” said Munk.

