Neighbors share what they know about suspected child rapist

UPDATE: David Allen Williams was sentenced August 19, 2019 in Utah’s 3rd District Court by Judge Linda Jones to serve seven 1-to-15 year sentences at the Utah State Prison.

Jones ordered each of the sentences to be ran consecutively, meaning he has to carry out one sentence at a time. He is not eligible to go in front of the parole board for at least seven years where they will determine his earliest release date.

———————-

Residents in the 3100 block of S Rendezvous Way in the Village Park at Stonegate community in West Valley City are shocked over the arrest of their neighbor 70-year-old neighbor David Allen Williams.

Williams was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting seven children over a 14-year time span.

He was arrested on 23 charges of second-degree felony sexual abuse of a child and two charges of first-degree felony object rape of a child.

Neighbors didn’t want to go on camera, but said Williams and his wife recently moved into the neighborhood in May of last year.

They add they are a quiet couple, and that David is in ailing health.

It’s the reason many neighbors say the couple moved into the neighborhood.

The homes are handicapped accessible, and allow David to move around more freely since he walks with a cane.

Neighbors say the Williams are grandparents, and that they’ve seen small children playing in the yard, but they are unsure of how many children the couple has.