Neighbors questioning police’s response time to Aaron Lowe’s death

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Neighbors are questioning the response time of police after the shooting death of Aaron Lowe Saturday night.

Those who spoke with ABC4 say they are upset with the response time from the Salt Lake City Police Department, but SLCPD says none of the noise complaint calls they received in the area warranted a police presence as they were responding to higher priority calls.

“I cannot even believe that happened,” said Sugarhouse resident Jackie Chynoweth. “It just makes me sick every time I go by that I want to cry.”

Longtime resident Chynoweth said she can’t believe was shot to death three houses down from her.

“I can’t believe they didn’t get up here right away,” said Chynoweth.

Chynoweth is even more upset about the response time from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“It’s horrible,” said Chynoweth.

SLCPD said it received at least six noise complaint calls starting around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night but didn’t respond to them because they were responding to higher priority calls.

It wasn’t until a call came in almost two hours after the first noise complaint call that several officers responded.

Brent Weisberg, the spokesperson for Salt Lake City Police said that call included the statement there was an altercation involving a gun.

“Our officers when they are aware of a noise complaint it is dispatched out and they are told about it and as they can respond to those noise complaints they do,” said Weinberg.

Weisberg said Lowe was shot outside of the house where the party was happening.

He added this altercation started when unwanted visitors showed up at the party.

Neighbors told ABC4 there were at least 100 people crowding the streets.

“When I got up and looked out the window there was I don’t know, many people running down the streets just crazy,” said Chynoweth.

Chynoweth was woken up by what she said were gunshots Saturday night.

She’s still emotional two days after the shooting.

“It’s horrible, I feel so bad for his parents,” said Chynoweth. “I can’t even imagine when they got the call. I just can’t believe it happened in this neighborhood.”

SLCPD said it has 51 open positions within the department as of Sept. 13.

They are encouraging anyone with information in the shooting death of Aaron Lowe to come forward and share it.

Weisberg said there is no description yet of a suspect or suspects.