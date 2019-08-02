Neighborhood watch groups helping reduce crime in West Valley, officials say



WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hundreds gathered in downtown West Valley City to celebrate National Night Out — an effort to build community and reduce crime Thursday night.

“Had it not been for neighborhood watch, who knows where it would have spun out,” said Mario Valencia, who runs his local neighborhood watch group.

“Large break-ins, it’s unheard of here,” said Valencia.

“We have good communication, and we know our neighbors,” he added.

He says the local efforts have worked. Crime, police say, is down in West Valley City recently — and police think the neighborhood watch groups are helping.

“There are only a limited number of police officers. So, for us to have eyes and ears out there in our neighborhoods makes an enormous difference,” said Roxeanne Vainuku, spokesperson for WVCPD.

