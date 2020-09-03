Neighborhood House Digital Dance Celebration

Neighborhood House is a 126-year-old non-profit organization on the West Side of Salt Lake City that provides daycare for children 15 months old to 12-years-old, day care for aging adults and adults with disabilities, and support services for families all on a sliding fee scale so that no one gets turned away.

Neighborhood House is now enrolling for school age children. We provide access to computers and internet connection for online schooling, and learning support for low income families.

Neighborhood House’s annual fundraiser is online this year: we’re hosting a virtual dance party at. Please help support our mission and have fun dancing! Visit nhutah.org for more information.