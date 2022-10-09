MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A caring neighbor likely saved the lives of an asleep couple who’s apartment unit was on fire, according to the Murray Fire Department.

Deputy Fire Marshal of the Murray Fire Department Steven Roberson says crews responded to the two-alarm fire in Murray at 10:55 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon arrival, crews reportedly saw the fire on the balcony of the multi-family dwelling.

Roberson says there are eight condos in the building, known as the SpringTree Condominiums, and that despite fire crews’ success in stopping the fire, all eight condos are “uninhabitable” due to water and smoke damage.

One unit is reportedly a “total loss.”

Roberson says there were no injuries aside from one police officer sustaining “minor smoke inhalation,” and that no one was taken to the hospital as a result of the fire.

Residents in the buildings involved and around the area reportedly “smelled smoke up to 90 minutes.”

The asleep couple could have been in more serious danger had the neighbor not intervened, according to the Murray Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.