Neighbor reacts to mother knocking on front door moments after police say she killed her child

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – A woman is behind bars as police in West Valley City are investigating a child homicide early Tuesday morning near 4502 West Losee Drive.

WVCPD Public Information Officer Roxeanne Vainuku said 29-year-old Nicole Lester is booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on aggravated murder charges.

WVCPD said Lester knocked on a neighbor’s door around 5 a.m. Tuesday telling the neighbor she killed her 4-year-old daughter.

Nicole Lester Photo: Salt Lake County

ABC4 News spoke to that neighbor, he asked not to be identified but he tells us his daughter answered the door.

Police say they were the ones who called 911.

“I would have never thought that she would have never thought that this would have happened because she did not give any notion that she would even be this way she always seemed kind and nice,” the neighbor said.

The homeowner said the children could oftentimes be seen playing together.

“They were good kids, typical kids they had fun playing,” the neighbor said.

Vainuku said when responding officers arrived on scene they confirmed the death of the 4-year-old girl.

Officials said they also found a 6-year-old boy asleep in the home when police arrived, the child is staying with grandmother.

Police cleared and secured the home and are seeking a search warrant to go in for evidence, officials say.

The cause of the 4-year-olds death is under investigation.

