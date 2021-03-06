Neighbor alerts family of garage fire, Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews rush to the scene of a garage fire, Friday.

On March 5, the Salt Lake City Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of an active fire near the area 2135 south and Oneida.

Officials say, the flames were quickly tackled upon arrival.

According to crew members, a neighbor was able to take note of the sudden flames and promptly alert the family inside. From there law enforcement was called.

Officers say the neighbor’s quick actions made their task at hand easier, allowing them to confine the fire and protect the neighborhood at a moment’s notice.

“Thank you to the neighbor who alerted the family inside and activated 911,” writes SLC fire.

There are currently no reported injuries as a result of the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as more develops.