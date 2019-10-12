Negotiators convince man to exit Millcreek home, ending brief standoff

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Negotiators successfully convinced a barricaded man to surrender to police officers Friday evening.

Unified Police Department officers responded a man barricaded inside a home near 2200 East 3900 South around 4:15 p.m.

UPD Detective Kevin Mallory said officers were dispatched after a resident reported that an individual was walking around the neighborhood, making threats and brandishing a firearm.

Officers responded and tried to make contact with the person at his home which is nearby. At the point, the man barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out.

Here’s what police said at the scene said about the situation before the man surrendered.

UPD responds to man barricaded inside Millcreek home UPDATE: Negotiators convince the man to surrender. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers brought in negotiators to try to get the man to come out on his own. They also prepared a SWAT team just in case it was necessary to get the situation under control.

Detective Mallory said there was also a woman inside the home, but they had no reason to believe she was in any danger nor did they believe she was being held against her will.

Eventually the man exited the home around 6:40 p.m. He was taken into custody without further incident.

