Need help with the heating bill? There are resources available

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you’ve ever shivered through a sub-zero Utah morning, you understand that a thermostat can be your home’s most valuable asset. But what happens if you can’t afford it?

The average heating bill in Utah in January 2020 will cost you about $115, according to Dominion Energy.

“Well, winter can be very difficult for people. Bills are higher, you’re using a lot more natural gas than you do in the summer, so it’s important that you stay warm in the winter,” said Dana Peterson, a Dominion Energy communication specialist.

During winter months, many people turn up their thermostats as a way to keep warm from the colder temperatures outside. But when you’re cranking up the heat, it comes with a higher utility bill.

If you’re struggling to make ends meet, two of Utah’s major utility companies, Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy, say there’s help.

“If that bill is being difficult to pay, call Rocky Mountain Power and work with us,” said Spencer Hall, RMP communications manager. “Sometimes folks are just in the cold in the winter and we don’t want that to happen.”

Both, Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy say they work with government-funded and non-profit programs to help those who qualify for financial assistance.

The home energy assistance target is a federally funded program both companies have.

The Home Electric Lifeline Program, Lend a Hand Rocky Mountain Power and equal pay plans are available to RMP customers.

And the Salvation Army, the Residential Energy Assistance Through Community Help, and payment plans are options available through dominion energy.

“We all have different circumstances,” Hall said. “It’s important everyone in Utah knows that they can get through the winter warm and with the electricity that they need.”

Hall said Utah has some of the lowest electricity bills in the nation. However, he said it doesn’t mean there aren’t people who need help – which is why there are programs to help out.

