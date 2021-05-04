Need for Airbnb hosts on the rise: How to become one, and how much you could make

(ABC4) – As more and more people are beginning to plan vacations again, many are turning not to hotels, but to places that feel like home.

The demand for home rentals is high ahead of summer, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky tells Good Morning America. While the company already has four million hosts renting out anything from a spare bedroom to an entire home, Chesky tells GMA they need millions more.

That need can help you make some extra bucks – from March 2020 to March 2021, the average Airbnb host earned $8,000 a year. And, with international travel largely restricted, the company has reported an increase in demand for rentals in domestic, rural areas, like Utah’s southern portion.

Orderville, Utah, was recently ranked among the top destinations for those searching for a getaway on Airbnb. The company reports a recent survey found 84% of respondents were open to exploring unique and remote lodgings for a future trip. Cabins, barns, and treehouses ranked at the top of the list.

How much can I earn?

While you do get the freedom to determine how much you charge for your rental, Airbnb can help you determine how much it’s worth.

Airbnb estimates Utah hosts could earn up to $3,061 a month by hosting an entire place for four guests. Monthly earning estimates calculated by Airbnb vary based on the type of space, the number of guests, and location.

To find out how much your place could be worth, visit Airbnb.com/host.

How do you become an Airbnb host?

Airbnb offers numerous resources to help you get started with listing your space.

Among tips to help you create your listing, Airbnb recommends taking photos of the space and identifying unique details, like a view or a pool. It’s also important to add rules to your listing and set up your calendar for when your space can be available.

Once you begin hosting, Airbnb encourages preparing your space, offering these tips:

Tidy up the space that guests can access.

Store your valuables securely

Stock up on essentials, like soap, toilet paper, and towels

Provide check-in details

Add finishing touches, like a bottle of wine or small gift card

It’s also important to understand local rules and regulations that apply to you and your guests. For example, current Utah code says municipalities may require you to obtain a business license or a regulatory business license as a renter.

For more information, visit Airbnb.com/host.