Need a resume boost? Utah opens “Returnship” program

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah women who have been out of the workforce for an extended time can now boost their resumes with a “returnship.”
As opposed to internships, which are aimed at young people who want to get a foot in the door, returnships are part of a new program for women who have long gaps in their employment history, such as ones from raising children or caring for elderly parents.
The part-time jobs in different state government agencies pay between $17 and $20 an hour and provide valuable experience in transitioning back to full-time work.
