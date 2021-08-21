Need a place to unplug? Check out this Utah yurt

Video courtesy Lennon Vaughan via Justin Harding

KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Traditionally a nomadic home, yurts have been around for decades. While the usually circular structures were intended to be practical and mobile, one located in the backcountry of Utah is ready to be your permanent sanctuary.

Located on 40 acres, this 423 square foot yurt for sale in Kamas gives you breathtaking views of 2.2 million acres of the Uinta National Forest. The yurt, located in Weber Canyon, gives you a chance at a private glamping experience to unplug, the rush of the Weber River, and vibrant trees.

Take a look inside the yurt with these photos:

Check out these photos of the views surrounding the home below, as well as the video tour above.

The Oakley Yurt offers river access, an outdoor fire pit, an indoor wood-burning fireplace, and is run on solar power. For more information on this mountain sanctuary, check out the listing by Justin Harding.

MAP: Oakley Yurt

