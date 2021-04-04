Need a lawn mower upgrade?: Mayor Mendenhall, DAQ kick-off lawn mower exchange event Monday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Does your lawn mower need an upgrade?

Utah residents can upgrade their gas lawn mowers to battery-powered electric through the State of Utah Lawn Mower Exchange Program.

Officials say electric lawn mowers are quieter, easier to use, and better for Utah’s air.

The program offers up to a $300 rebate for purchase of an electric lawn mower with the confirmed trade-in of a gas-powered mower, according to officials.

Officials add that only a limited number of Salt Lake City residents who receive government assistance will be eligible to receive a lawnmower for free.

Salt Lake City residents are also eligible to have their old gas-powered mowers picked up from their homes for recycling.

Residents of Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah, and Weber counties are also eligible for the lawnmower exchange program, according to officials.

The exchange program will happen on Monday, April 5 from 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the International Peace Gardens at Jordan Park, 1160 Dalton Avenue, Salt Lake City.

Those who attend the exchange event are asked to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols of mask-wearing and physical distancing throughout the event.