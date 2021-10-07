Need a job? Smith’s wants you, looking to fill 1.7K positions in October

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking for a job? Smith’s Food & Drug Stores are looking to hire 1,700 associates in an October hiring event.

It will be part of the company’s second hybrid hiring event, including virtual and on-site interviews. The hiring event is scheduled to take place from 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13.

Smith’s, part of the Kroger brand of grocers, offers numerous resources, benefits, and training. For more details, click here. For details on the hiring event and the available roles, click here.

Masks are currently required for employees at Smith’s, regardless of vaccination status.

Labor shortages have been ongoing in recent weeks. It has not only put a strain on the supply chain but left businesses scrambling to keep up with the demand. Among those seeing an impact is Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The national fast-food chain says it will be sending half of its corporate team across the country to work in its restaurants.

Raising Cane’s has plans to open more than 100 new restaurants, in over 10 new markets, with five ‘Flagship Locations,’ in 2020. In preparation for next year’s growth, Cane’s says it is looking to hire 10,000 new employees over the next 50 days.