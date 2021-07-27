Need a job? Salt Lake City International Airport is hiring

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent’s patch is seen as she helps travelers place their bags through the 3-D scanner at the Miami International Airport on May 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. TSA has begun using the new 3-D computed tomography (CT) scanner in a checkpoint lane to detect explosives and other prohibited items that may be inside carry-on bags. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Job seekers, listen up!

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring Transportation Security Officers to work at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

An in-person recruitment event will be held Thursday, July 29 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

and Friday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to fill full-time and part-time positions.

The event will be held at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek, 75 S. West Temple in Salt Lake.

The positions will offer a starting salary of $18.16 per hour and will include a $500 signing bonus, with an additional $500 given to employees who complete one year of service with TSA, a news release from TSA explains.

However, those who want to receive the recruitment incentives must come onboard with TSA between now and Sept. 30, 2021.

“TSOs at SLC are federal employees. Benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care

plans for full- and part-time employees and a generous retirement plan. TSOs are eligible for up to

$5,000 per year in college tuition reimbursement,” TSA said in a news release to ABC4.

For more information on TSA and to apply for a position, click here.