Need a job? IRS hiring for over 2,000 positions in Ogden

OGDEN, Uta (ABC4) – Job seekers, listen up!

The Internal Revenue Service is looking to fill more than 2,000 new positions in Ogden.

These entry-level, full-time positions include contact representatives, tax examining technicians, and clerks

“Once hired, employees will have access to a range of benefits, including competitive salaries, 11 paid holidays, 13 vacation days, sick leave, flexible work schedules, transportation subsidy, health and life insurance, and federal retirement,” a news release from the IRS said.

Anyone interested in applying for the positions should create a profile on usajobs.gov then search for job announcements using the keyword “IRS” and location Ogden.

For more information on the jobs, click here