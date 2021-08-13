Need a job? IRS hiring for over 2,000 positions in Ogden

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FL – JUNE 01: A “help wanted” sign hangs on a window of a restaurant on June 1, 2018 in Miami, Florida. The U.S. economy gained a stronger-than-expected 223,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate edged down to an 18-year low. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OGDEN, Uta (ABC4) – Job seekers, listen up!

The Internal Revenue Service is looking to fill more than 2,000 new positions in Ogden.

These entry-level, full-time positions include contact representatives, tax examining technicians, and clerks

“Once hired, employees will have access to a range of benefits, including competitive salaries, 11 paid holidays, 13 vacation days, sick leave, flexible work schedules, transportation subsidy, health and life insurance, and federal retirement,” a news release from the IRS said.

Anyone interested in applying for the positions should create a profile on usajobs.gov then search for job announcements using the keyword “IRS” and location Ogden.

For more information on the jobs, click here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files