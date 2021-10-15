Best Buy hiring seasonal roles in Utah, nationwide job fair

(ABC4) – Looking to make some extra cash this holiday season?

Best Buy is hosting a nationwide hiring fair on Friday, October 15. The retailer is looking to fill seasonal positions ahead of the busy holiday season. Roles are available in the store and home services departments.

Minimum pay will start at $15 per hour and employee perks include discounts on products and services, discounts on college tuition at selected schools, and savings on fitness memberships and insurance plans.

Best Buy employees also have access to Best Buy’s Employee Assistance Program, which provides a number of resources including free counseling or expert advice on everything from mental health, legal counsel, financial questions, crisis support, and life event planning.

Those interested can apply here at the retailer’s site. Candidates will be asked to submit a video interview as part of the online hiring process this year, as well.

Earlier this week, Texas Roadhouse announced a hiring fair for the holiday season, as well.