Nearly a dozen killed on Utah’s roadways since deadly Halloween weekend

(ABC4) – Since Halloween weekend, 10 people have died in nine crashes on Utah’s roadways.

The 2021 Halloween weekend was already the deadliest in the state’s history. Eight crashes killed 10 people, with about half being kids and five happening at crosswalks.

In the days since the deadly holiday weekend, two teenagers, two motorcyclists, and six others have died in crashes in Utah. The most recent crash happened Monday morning in Salt Lake City when a woman was struck by a car near W. North Temple.

Here is a look at the deadly crashes that have happened on Utah’s roadways since the Halloween weekend.

November 3

A motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a pickup truck from behind as traffic was slowing on I-80 in Salt Lake County. Troopers say 35-year-old Gregory Fratto was ejected off his bike and died from his injuries.

November 4

Two teenagers, 17-year-old Brody Bullock and 13-year-old Jaylee Culbertson were killed when the pickup truck they were riding in rolled in Iron County. They had been with three other teenagers, who were all hospitalized.

November 5

A motorcyclist died after crashing into the rear end of a Toyota Prius on I-15 in Draper. Authorities say the four teenagers in the car were uninjured.

The driver of a freightliner semi-tractor trailer was pronounced dead after appearing to have suffered a fatal medical issue while driving along I-15 in Box Elder County.

November 6

After crashing into an oncoming cement truck in Tooele County, 61-year-old Oscar Villegas of West Jordan was pronounced dead.

One female was killed in a rollover crash on SR-201 in Salt Lake County. She had been ejected during the crash and was declared dead at the scene.

A 91-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in American Fork near 200 E. State Street.

November 7

A woman is killed in a Tooele County rollover crash on I-80. She was initially hospitalized for what were believed to be serious yet non-life-threatening injuries but died about eight hours after the crash.

November 8

A woman is hit and killed by a car near W. North Temple in Salt Lake City.

A November 3 update from Utah Highway Patrol shows that between New Year’s Day and Halloween, 268 people have died on Utah’s roadways, well above the 243 killed in 2020. These crashes to start November push that number close to 280.

The rise in traffic fatalities isn’t just in Utah – the U.S. Department of Transportation reports an estimated 20,160 Americans have died in motor vehicle crashes during the first half of 2021, up 18.4% over 2020. That is the largest number of projected fatalities in that time period since 2006.