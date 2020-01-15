Nearly a dozen fires two weeks into new year; safety tips to keep you safe

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Eleven fires in two weeks have damaged multiple homes, RVs, businesses, and even a storage unit. Utah fire officials share how you can keep safe.

During winter months, heat-related fires are much more likely, said Matthew McDonald with the Unified Fire Department. And to keep you and your loved ones safe, he encourages you to be prepared.

“That starts with alert systems like smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, and then goes into fire suppression,” McFarland said. “Like, having a fire extinguisher at home.”

McFarland said every minute a structure fire is burning, it doubles in size – making it easy for flames to grow quickly.

A majority of the fires ABC4 News has covered in the last two weeks were sparked during the night. McFarland said those ones can be much more catastrophic than daytime fires.

“Because they go unnoticed longer,” McFarland said. “Because there’s not neighbors out watching your house. Or, you’re asleep or your house is empty.”

Below are the eleven fires impacting Utah families at the start of 2020:

Jan. 3: Apartment complex fire, Clearfield

Jan. 6: Fatal house fire, Ogden

Jan. 7: Structure fire, Salt Lake City

Jan. 9: RV fire, Salt Lake City

Jan. 10: Fatal house fire, Salt Lake City

Jan. 12: House fire, Layton

Jan. 13: Storage unit fire, Orem

Jan. 13: Dental office fire, Lehi

Jan. 14: House fire, Salt Lake City

Jan. 14: RV fire, Salt Lake City

Jan. 14: House fire, Bountiful

These causes of these fires are under investigation.

What others are clicking on: