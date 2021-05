WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Over 4,500 Utahns are without power this morning.

Rocky Mountain Power reports 4,596 residents near South and West Jordan are affected due to a substation problem.

The outage was first reported around 8:40 a.m.

Crews have been notified and are working to assess the outage.

We’re aware of a power outage affecting 4,596 customers in both South & West Jordan, Utah. Our crews are investigating the cause and are working to restore services as quickly and safely as possible. For updates, please text OUT to 759677 or visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1. — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) May 19, 2021

ABC4 will continue to provide updates as they become available.