SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Nearly 35,000 new jobs have been added to Utah’s state economy over the last 12 months, according to a release from the Dept. of Workforce Services.

From Nov. 2022 to Nov. 2023, a total of 34,700 nonfarm jobs were added in Utah, bringing Utah’s current job count to 1,744,100.

The jump in employment amounts to an estimated 2% growth, compared to the national average of 1.8%.

“Utah remains in a job-growth mode centered around the 2% range,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “This is slightly below the state’s long-term average and the economy has rotated around this focal point for the past several months. Reduced in-migration this year is a leading reason for Utah’s growth moderation. Also, the inflation-fighting procedures employed by the Federal Reserve are producing more of an economic dampening effect this year than they did last year. But given those headwinds, Utah is still pushing forward with job growth.”

Around 50,000 Utahns are still unemployed, according to the release. November’s unemployment rate came in at around 2.8%, nearly a whole percentage point less than November’s national unemployment rate of 3.7%.

Eight of the ten major private-sector industries reportedly grew year-over-year, led by leisure and hospitality services (10,000 jobs), education and health services (8,500 jobs), construction (3,600 jobs), and information (2,800 jobs).

Meanwhile, the two industries with job losses were trade/transportation/utilities (-3,800 jobs), and natural resources (-100 jobs), according to the release.

You can listen to DWS Chief Economist Mark Knold explain Utah’s November 2023 Jobs Report here.