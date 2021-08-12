Nearly 3,000 without power after crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Close to 3,000 people are without power after a vehicle accident in West Valley City.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, 2,615 customers are without power due to the accident.

Power is expected to be restored to the area around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, officials said.

Further details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.