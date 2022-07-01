SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – On Friday, housing leaders and residents celebrated a groundbreaking to preserve nearly 300 affordable units for low-income seniors.

“A household living here, on average, earns about $13,000 a year. And they really wouldn’t be able to find anything else on the market,” said Janice Kimball, CEO at Housing Connect, Salt Lake County’s housing authority.

Residents say living in the affordable units has been life-changing.

“Before grandmother moved in here, she was stressed out. That stressed the family. Now that grandma lives here, she’s happy,” said Michael Bridgeman, a resident.