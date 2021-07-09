Nearly 25,000 espresso machines recalled due to burn hazard

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Look, lots of people love a hot cup of coffee, but maybe not this hot.

Calfornia-based company LoHi Tech has issued a recall of 24,900 of their SOWTECH Espresso Machines after reports of the glass carafes on the machines breaking, posing a burn risk.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 48 reports of the glass carafes breaking, resulting in five burn injuries.

Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall involves SOWTECH Espresso Machines with the model number CM6811. They are black and were sold with a glass carafe. “SOWTECH” can be found printed in large black type on the metal front panel and “Model CM6811” is printed on a silver label on the bottom of the machine.

The product was sold on Amazon and on LoHi Tech’s website from March 2017 through October 2020.

If you purchased one of the recalled machines, you are advised to stop using it and contact LoHi Tech to receive a free replacement metal carafe. LoHi Tech is contacting all known purchasers directly.

You can contact LoHi Tech by phone at 888-613-3170 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at lohitech@outlook.com.