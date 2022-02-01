Nearly 200K SLC workers are at high-risk to be replaced by machines, study says

DENVER – JULY 18: Customers at a McDonald’s store place orders and pay through a new kiosk system being tested in five Denver area stores July 18, 2003 in Littleton, Colorado. McDonald’s hopes the self-service system will speed customer service, help limit lines and making dining at the restaurants easier. The company plans to test the system in a dozen stores in Raleigh, N.C. (Photo by Kevin Moloney/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Technology has made our lives much easier in recent years.

Between Siri and Alexa keeping track of the weather in our city, updating our to-do lists, and playing our favorite tunes without us having to lift a finger – life has somewhat gotten easier. Having the ability to delegate certain tasks to these algorithmic personalities may come at a cost – especially if you live in Utah.

If you’ve been to some fast food places and even grocery stores, it’s become more common to order your food from a kiosk or find yourself in some sort of self-checkout line with a cart full of groceries. Talking to a bot when your dial up customer service for a company isn’t out of the ordinary either.

Machines are becoming more and more common, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of companies realized that machines do not get sick and they don’t call out of work.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Oxford University, 42% of U.S. workers are at high-risk to be replaced by machinery. A new study has found that lower skilled jobs, especially ones that involve repetition are more likely to be automated.

For those that have jobs that require creativity and interpersonal skills, have no fear, theres a lower risk of automation when it comes to that playing field.

A Brookings study on automation’s impact on people found that jobs in office administration, production, transportation, and food preparation are the most at risk of automation.

These jobs are more conducive to automation because they involve either routine, physical labor, or information collection and processing activities.

The study states that data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics combined with automation risk data from a University of Oxford study shows a correlation between the risk of automation and annual median wages. Gambling Dealers, who have a probability of automation of 96%, earn a median annual wage of less than $24,000.

On the contrary, a Chief Executive, has just a 1.5% risk of being replaced by machinery and they earn a median wage of $186,000.

The study ranked 53 large metro U.S. cities whose workers are most at-risk for automation. Las Vegas topped the list with 49.3% of its workers at high-risk for automation.

Salt Lake City ranked at 42, with a 39.5% share of its workers at high-risk for automation

What does this mean for Utah workers?

This means that 39.5% of 197,370 total workers are at high-risk for automation. The share of workers at medium-risk for automation is 23.1% of that number, and the share of workers at low-risk for automation is 37.4%.

Out of 96 midsize metros, Ogden and Clearfield ranked at 56 for the workers being most at-risk. According to the rankings, 42.1% of 71,760 workers are at high-risk for automation.

St. George was ranked as a smaller metro in the study and came in at 42 for its workers being most at-risk with being replaced by machinery out of 211 cities.

According to the chart, 47.1% of 20,170 workers are at high-risk of being replaced by machines.