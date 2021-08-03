Nearly 2,000 people without power in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 2,000 people are currently without power in West Jordan, according to an announcement from Rocky Mountain Power.

In a tweet, officials stated that 1,935 customers were a impacted by a power outage in the city Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the outage is currently unknown, but crews say they are actively investigating the incident.

Officials at Rocky Mountain Power expect power in the area to be restored by 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update as new information becomes available.

