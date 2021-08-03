Nearly 2,000 people without power in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 2,000 people are currently without power in West Jordan, according to an announcement from Rocky Mountain Power.

In a tweet, officials stated that 1,935 customers were a impacted by a power outage in the city Tuesday afternoon.

We’re aware of a power outage affecting 1,935 customers in West Jordan, Utah. Our crews are actively investigating the cause of the outage and estimate restorations to be complete by 7:30 pm. For updates, please text OUT to 759677 or visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1. — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) August 3, 2021

The cause of the outage is currently unknown, but crews say they are actively investigating the incident.

Courtesy: Rocky Mountain Power

Officials at Rocky Mountain Power expect power in the area to be restored by 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update as new information becomes available.