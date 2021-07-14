Nearly 10,000 without power after outage in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 10,000 people are without power after Rocky Mountain Power reported an outage in Ogden Wednesday evening.

Rocky Mountain Power says the outage is affecting 9,719 customers and estimate power will be restored around 11:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

Customers are advised to text OUT to 759677 or click here for updates on the outage.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.