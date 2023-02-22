SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — As snow totals continue building across the state, accidents on Utah roads have certainly taken a toll along the Wasatch Front.

Sergeant Cameron Roden, Public Information Officer with the Utah Highway Patrol, told ABC4 that last night into this morning has already seen 95 vehicle accidents, with more expected as snowfall continues today.

According to Sergeant Roden, while crashes have occurred statewide, the majority of the day’s accidents have been in Salt Lake County.

With these numerous crashes, no fatalities have been reported thus far.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Utah Highway Patrol also encourages drivers to drive carefully and avoid roads if possible until conditions improve.

Those looking to make their commute during this heavy snow activity can check on current traffic conditions and travel information by visiting the UDOT website.