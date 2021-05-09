Near-fatal Tooele collision sends toddler, 2 adults to hospital

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Officers say a toddler and two adults are being treated for their injuries following a near-fatal collision in Tooele, Saturday.

On May 8, near 1000 north and 600 west at SR-112, a Volkswagen Passat and Ford pickup truck crashed head-on around 4:00 p.m.

Police say it is believed that the Ford was heading east and the Passat was heading west when one of the drivers drifted over the center line and slammed into the other.

According to the Orem Police Department, one person suffered serious injuries and another including a 5-year-old were injured following the collision.

Officers say as crews arrived on scene, the 20-year-old driver of the pickup truck was found already out of his vehicle and bystanders had managed to rescue the toddler out of the damaged car. Both were then taken to area hospitals for their injuries.

Police say both suffered only minor injuries and were taken to hospitals as a precaution.

The passenger in the Volkswagen Passat, a 33-year-old man, had to be extracted from the wreck and then flown to an area hospital.

According to the Orem Police Department, the man was in much worse condition with serious injuries. Despite this police say he is expected to survive.

Officers say all parties involved were found wearing seatbelts.

The current condition of those involved remain unknown.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.