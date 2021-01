SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers are currently on scene of a near-deadly collision in Salt Lake City, Sunday.

On January 17, a vehicle allegedly struck a 36-year old Salt Lake City man near 4430 south Atherton drive.

According to the Unified Police department the victim is in extremely serious condition.

Officers are currently investigating the scene to further determine additional details.

ABC4 will update as the story as it develops.