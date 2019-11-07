Neal Berube elected as new mayor of North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – North Ogden residents made their voice heard about who should take the helm as the next mayor.

The new mayor will replace fallen Mayor Brent Taylor who was killed during a 2018 deployment in Afghanistan.

Unofficial end-of-night election results from Weber County show S. Neal Berube winning 57.08 percent of the vote compared to Lynn H. Satterthwaite’s 42.92% percent.

In a Facebook post on election night, Berube thanked all those who worked on his campaign.

“I’m truly humbled to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of North Ogden. We will wait until Friday when things are final before we get too excited,” said Berube.

Weber County officials plan to update results on Friday, but the official results will be presented by city and districts at their board of canvass meeting held about two weeks after Election Day.

For now, it looks as though, Berube is poised to fill the remaining two years of Taylor’s term. Officials say appointed interim mayor Brent Chugg is expected to continue to serve in the position through the end of the year.

The Mel Robbins Show

