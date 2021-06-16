NBA PLAYOFFS: Jazz fans hoping they are the spark the team needs to win game 5

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Jazz have a pivotal matchup Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. on their home court Vivint Arena, and the fans told ABC4 they are ready to be rowdier, louder, and do anything they can to help the team win.

With the series tied at 2-2, this game is vital for the playoff success of the Jazz.

Historically speaking, the winner of Game 5 in an NBA season goes on to win the series more than 80% of the time.

“This is probably the best team since we have had Karl Malone and John Stockton,” said Jazz fan Jesus Cardenas.

That’s a hot take from Cardenas, but he said he knows the fans are going to make the difference Wednesday in their matchup against the Clippers.

“It’s a big factor,” said Cardenas. “The fans and the noise at home I feel like it drives the players to be better. You already know my boy Donovan had to come in the clutch and he had to do everything again. He’s going to get all the help from the rest of the roster.”

Fans like Cardenas and his friend Alex Eclavea say a full Vivint Arena is going to create a tough playing environment for the Clippers.

“I think it adds a lot of pressure,” said Eclavea. “I think it also adds a lot of hype and energy, good energy, not just bad energy, so you know I think they will just be happy with everybody watching.”

The Jazz average margin of victory has only been 4.5 points, but two-time NBA all-star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has averaged 37 points per game in the series.

As we previously reported, Kawhi Leonard and Mike Conley are both out for Game 5.