SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Navy Lieutenant who has spent over 500 days in Japanese prison is now spending more time behind bars after being booked in a Los Angeles prison upon his transfer to the United States.

An inmate search for Lt. Ridge Alkonis with the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirms he was booked into the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center. According to his file, Alkonis is set to be released in February 2025.

Alkonis, who has family ties in Utah, was sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison after a fatal car crash in 2021. A Japanese Judge determined Alkonis had fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the deaths of two Japanese Citizens. U.S. Investigators say Alkonis suffered from acute mountain sickness, leading to him losing consciousness and the tragic accident.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, it was confirmed Lt. Alkonis would be released from Japanese custody and transferred to the United States for the rest of his legal proceedings.

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who has long advocated for Alkonis’ release, called the Navy Lt. an American hero who deserves more than being locked up in a United States prison following the transfer.

“Sadly, he returned to the U.S. today not in triumph, but in handcuffs – not collapsing into the loving arms of family, but thrown into a federal prison in Los Angeles,” said Lee. Lee further said Alkonis was only in Japan because he was stationed there as an active member of the U.S. Navy and claimed that no other country would have punished him for the tragic accident.

Lee called on President Joe Biden to pardon Lt. Alkonis immediately or commute his sentence to allow him to return to his wife and three kids.

“I call on [President Biden] and his staff to make this right. This isn’t how we treat American heroes,” said Lee.

Alkonis’ family, who has pushed the White House to negotiate for Alkonis’ release, said in a statement they hope the DOJ will act swiftly to reunite Alkonis with his family.

“When the Biden Administration is presented with the complete set of facts and circumstances surrounding the case, we’re confident they will promptly recognize the absurdity of Ridge’s conviction,” the family said in a statement on Thursday. “We trust that the DOJ will urgently wish to end this travesty of justice by immediately releasing Ridge, and we look forward to Ridge enjoying the holidays at home with his wife and children.”