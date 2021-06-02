Navajo Nation reports no new COVID-19 cases, no recent deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (ABC4) – Zero. That’s how many new COVID-19 cases were reported for the Navajo Nation on Tuesday.

In addition to no new cases, Navajo Nation reported no recent deaths as a result of COVID-19, meaning the total death toll remains at 1,322.

“We are seeing good progress, but there is likely a delay in reporting new cases due to the holiday weekend. I thank all of our health care workers and frontline warriors for working through the Memorial Day weekend to keep our people safe. Please continue to take all precautions including wearing a mask in public. We are optimistic and hopeful that our people were careful during the holiday weekend and took all precautions to stay safe. Please remain diligent and keep pushing back on the virus by getting vaccinated,” says Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Vaccination efforts continue across the Navajo Nation. Over 226,000 vaccine doses have been administered, and 103,993 people have been fully vaccinated, as of May 26.

Navajo Nation has reported 30,825 total cases of COVID-19, with 29,454 considered totally recovered.