UTAH (ABC4) – The Navajo Nation is getting more than $200 million to provide clean water to the Navajo people here in Utah.

Senator Mitt Romney, Governor Spencer Cox and Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez will join the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Friday to sign the “Navajo Utah Water Rights Settlement Act.”

It’s a bipartisan infrastructure bill to bring running water to the 40 percent of Navajo Nation in Utah who are living without clean water.