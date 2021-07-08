Navajo Nation issues Amber Alert for 2 children abducted out of Aneth

ANETH, Utah (ABC4) – The Navajo Division of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for two children abducted out of Aneth, Utah.

According to Navajo Nation officials, the two children, 16-month-old Bailey Begay and 3-month-old Braidin Begay, were taken by their father, 35-year-old Brandon Begay from their home 15 miles north of Aneth, Utah around 4:21 p.m.

3-month-old Braidin Begay

16-month-old Bailey Begay

35-year-old Brandon Begay

“The children were last seen leaving their residence with the suspect, Brandon Begay, who is the father of the missing children who were reported to have made threats of self-harm,” Navajo Nation officials said in a news release.

It is unknown where the three may have gone, but are possibly traveling towards Cortez, Colorado, Moab, Utah, Telluride, Colorado, or the Delores, Colorado mountain area.

The children are believed to be in danger if they are not located, officials said.

16-month-old Bailey Begay is described as 2-feet-tall, weighs 25 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a spaghetti strap shirt and blue jeans.

3-month-old Braidin Begay is described as 1-foot-tall, weighs between 11 and 12 pounds, with brown eyes, short, black hair. It is unknown what he was wearing when he was taken.

Officials believe Brandon Begay is driving a “brown over white” 2005 Ford F-250 with an extended cab and a temporary Arizona plate.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at at 505-368-1350 or 505-368-1351 or call 911.