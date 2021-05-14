Navajo Nation begins vaccinating children

GALLOP, New Mexico (ABC4) – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says his son Christopher got the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine Thursday in Gallop, New Mexico.

“He wanted to be one of the first ones to get the vaccine, so I was excited for him. He got the first dose and he did well,” says Nez.

Nez says about 91% of vaccines distributed to Navajo Nation have now been administered to residents.

“We’re going to be asking the Federal Government for more Pfizer doses, but we do have enough, we should have enough into the weekend,” says Nez.

However, Nez says masks will still be required on the reservation and are still enforcing six feet social distancing.

“Navajo Nation was hard hit, and because of that, we’re doing these gradual slow steps to re-opening the Navajo Nation,” says Nez.

He says kids are still learning virtually, but hopes these vaccination clinics will get them back into the classroom.

“Getting 12 to 15 year old’s vaccinated will I’m sure help, in transitioning and reopening school, maybe for summer school, but for sure next season.”

Nez says over 70% of Navajo Nation residents have been vaccinated. The goal is to get to at least 75% of all adults vaccinated, before re-opening Navajo Nation.