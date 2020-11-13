Navajo Nation: 97 new cases of COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

NAVAJO NATION (ABC4 News) — The Navajo Nation reported they have 97 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 more deaths on Friday.

The total number of cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 12,971. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 598.

Reports indicate that 7,910 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 136,897 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Navajo Nation resides in parts of four states, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

Cases per area:

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 2,877

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,423

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,312

· Gallup Service Unit: 2,005

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,470

· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,957

· Tuba City Service Unit: 1,339

· Winslow Service Unit: 677

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will begin a 56-hour curfew beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16 due to the spread of COVID-19, a news release said.

On Friday, New Mexico reported 1,237 new cases of COVID-19, Arizona reported 3,015 new cases and Utah reported 2,150 new cases of the virus.

“Unfortunately, our public health officials are projecting that the Navajo Nation will soon reach and maybe even surpass the level of COVID-19 cases that we had in April and May. The only way we are going to reduce the spread is if every citizen on the Navajo Nation does their part by staying home as much as possible, avoiding family gatherings and crowds, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands often. If our people don’t make drastic changes and if we continue to hold gatherings, travel off the Navajo Nation, and to be careless then we are soon going to be in a major crisis situation. This virus is real, it’s potentially deadly, and anyone can catch it. We have to do better and we have to rely on the data and the advice of our health care experts,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Friday, the Nez-Lizer Administration distributed food packages to 454 families in Tsayatoh, Houck, and Lupton to help them stay home and stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. President Nez and the Navajo Police Department also held a road checkpoint in Tohajilee to distribute COVID-19 prevention information, face masks, and hand sanitizer.

“We have to do better. We have to bring down the number of COVID-19 cases, not only to keep our people safe and healthy, but to save lives. Nearly 600 of our Navajo people have lost their lives to this virus, and we do not want to see any more losses. Be safe and continue to pray for our people, the grieving families, first responders, public health experts, and our entire Nation,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

