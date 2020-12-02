Navajo Nation: 310 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths reported

NAVAJO NATION (ABC4 News) — The Navajo Nation reported 310 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths.

The total number of cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 17,035 . The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now at 658.

Reports indicate that 9,517 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 166,820 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Navajo Nation resides in parts of four states, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 3,452

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,869

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,768

· Gallup Service Unit: 2,779

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,749

· Shiprock Service Unit: 2,669

· Tuba City Service Unit: 1,725

· Winslow Service Unit: 1,003

“Many people across the country here at home on the Navajo Nation are struggling physically, emotionally, and spiritually, but we have to remember that the strength and toughness of our ancestors is within us to this day. We have to remain strong for ourselves and one another, especially those who are fighting COVID-19 and those who have lost loved ones. We cannot let down our guard and we have to do better. If you don’t have to purchase essential items, if you’re not an essential worker, or have an emergency then you should remain home to help stop the spread of COVID-19. When we isolate ourselves, we isolate the virus. The only way the virus can move and spread is when we move. Stay home, wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid gatherings and crowds, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Navajo Nation is currently under a 3-week mandatory lockdown to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

